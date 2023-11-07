Julia Holter – “Sun Girl”

New Music November 7, 2023 9:00 AM By James Rettig

Julia Holter – “Sun Girl”

New Music November 7, 2023 9:00 AM By James Rettig

Can you feel that? Julia Holter season is approaching. It’s been five long years since Holter released her last proper full-length, Aviary, in 2018. Since then, she’s popped up a few times: composing the score for Never Rarely Sometimes Always in 2020, doing some remixes and one-off collaborations. But today she returns with a new single, “Sun Girl,” an expansive, burbling, alluring oddity of the type that only Holter can make. Check it out below.

“Sun Girl” is out now via Domino.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

3 days ago 0

Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

2 days ago 0

Kate Bush Shares Statement In Lieu Of Attending Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest