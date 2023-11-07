Can you feel that? Julia Holter season is approaching. It’s been five long years since Holter released her last proper full-length, Aviary, in 2018. Since then, she’s popped up a few times: composing the score for Never Rarely Sometimes Always in 2020, doing some remixes and one-off collaborations. But today she returns with a new single, “Sun Girl,” an expansive, burbling, alluring oddity of the type that only Holter can make. Check it out below.

“Sun Girl” is out now via Domino.