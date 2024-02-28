In November, Brooklyn’s youbet signed to Hardly Art and shared “Carsick.” Today, they’re back with the announcement of their sophomore album Way To Be, the follow-up to 2020’s Compare & Despair. “Seeds Of Evil” is out now with a video directed by Callan Thomas.

Way To Be was written and produced by bandleader Nick Llobet, mixed by Adam Brisbin, and mastered by Amar Lal at Macro Sound. About the album, Llobet said, “Every song I birth is an opportunity to reinvent myself and gives me a chance to perform through a different spiritual filter. Each song is like a creature that lives within the depths of my soul, waiting to be written. I have this growing collection of spirit demons that keep me company in my creative life.”

Watch the “Seeds Of Evil” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Carsick”

02 “Way To Be”

03 “Nurture”

04 “Seeds Of Evil”

05 “Alive To You”

06 “Do”

07 “Deserve”

08 “Lost”

09 “Peel”

10 “Trauma”

11 “Vacancy”

12 “Stil”

TOUR DATES:

02/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool ^

03/03 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake *

03/04 – Lancaster, PA @ West Art

03/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle *

03/08 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *

03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

03/10 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Plus

03/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

03/12 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

03/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Entrance Space *

04/09 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 +

04/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy +

04/12 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis +

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right +

* w/ Mary Timony

^ w/ June McDoom

+ w/ Coco

Way To Be is out 5/20 on Hardly Art.