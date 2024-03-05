Air Announce North American Moon Safari Anniversary Tour Dates

Last month, Air kicked off a 25th anniversary tour for their much-beloved 1998 album Moon Safari, which they’re playing in full at their shows. So far, Air had only announced live dates in Europe, but today they’re detailing a North American Moon Safari tour, which will kick off in September. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 8, though there’s also a pre-sale on March 7 — both start at 10AM local time. Check out all the dates and a trailer for the tour below.

09/25 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/27 Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

09/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

09/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

10/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/04 Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

10/06 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/08 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/10 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/12 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/13 Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

10/15 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/18 Washington DC @ The Anthem*

10/21 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/24 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/26 Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/29 Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

10/30 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre

On Friday, Air released a demo version of “New Star In The Sky,” from the anniversary edition of the album that’s out next week digitally. Here’s that: