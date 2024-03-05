Air Announce North American Moon Safari Anniversary Tour Dates
Last month, Air kicked off a 25th anniversary tour for their much-beloved 1998 album Moon Safari, which they’re playing in full at their shows. So far, Air had only announced live dates in Europe, but today they’re detailing a North American Moon Safari tour, which will kick off in September. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 8, though there’s also a pre-sale on March 7 — both start at 10AM local time. Check out all the dates and a trailer for the tour below.
09/25 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/27 Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
09/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
09/30 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
10/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/04 Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater
10/06 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/08 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/10 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/12 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/13 Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
10/15 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/18 Washington DC @ The Anthem*
10/21 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
10/24 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/26 Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/29 Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
10/30 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre
On Friday, Air released a demo version of “New Star In The Sky,” from the anniversary edition of the album that’s out next week digitally. Here’s that: