Watch Air Play Deep Cuts For The First Time In Decades At Moon Safari Anniversary Tour Opener

In November, Air announced their first tour in seven years, on which they’re performing their 1998 opus Moon Safari in full. The opening night took place on Friday at Le 106 in Rouen, France.

The duo performed “You Make It Easy” for the first time since 1998, as well as “New Star In The Sky (Chanson Pour Solal)” for the first time since 2002. “All I Need,” “Le Voyage de Pénélope,” and “Surfing On a Rocket” were all played for the first time since 2004. They performed “Electronic Performers,” from their 2001 album 10 000 Hz Legend, for the first time since 2008. “Ce matin‐là” was played for the first time ever. Watch footage below.