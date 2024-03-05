of Montreal have announced a new album, Lady On The Cusp, the follow-up to 2022’s Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck. It is notably the last album that Kevin Barnes made in his longtime home base of Athens, GA — he’s since moved to southern Vermont after nearly three decades in the city. Today, Barnes is sharing the album’s lead single “Yung Hearts Bleed Free.”

“Influenced by the Leos Carax film Boy Meets Girl, Bootsy’s Rubber Band, and my recent purchase of a Yamaha TG33 and a Kawai K1M,” Barnes shared of the track. “I wanted to make a strutting, sexy little vamp of a song that just kind of chugged along and felt relaxed and playful and free.”

It comes with a music video directed by Madeline Babuka Black, whose name you might recognized from Yucky Duster or more recently Le Pain. “There’s a certain 60’s/ experimental spirit to Barnes’ songwriting that I love and by using analog techniques of paper cut out and direct on film animation I pay homage to that,” the director shared. “The paper cut out animations and color palette of the film were deeply inspired by Larry Jordan’s experimental animations, most notably his 1968 film Our Lady of the Sphere.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Music Hurts The Head”

02 “2 Depressed 2 Fuck”

03 “Rude Girl On Rotation”

04 “Yung Hearts Bleed Free”

05 “Soporific Cell”

06 “I Can Read Smoke”

07 “PI$$ PI$$”

08 “Sea Mines That Mr Gone”

09 “Poetry Surf”

10 “Genius In The Wind”

TOUR DATES:

5/31 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

6/01 Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom #

6/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

6/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

6/05 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

6/06 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

6/07 Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall #

6/08 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick #

6/09 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

6/10 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

6/11 Wichita, KS @ Wave (Indoor) # %

6/12 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre # %

6/14 Jackson Hole, WY @ Center For The Arts %

6/15 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall %

6/16 Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

6/17 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

6/18 Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall %

6/19 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post %

6/20 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre %

6/21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater %

6/22 Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom %

6/23 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister %

6/25 Austin, TX @ Mohawk %

6/26 Dallas, TX @ Trees %

6/27 Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live %

6/28 Nashville, TN @ The Exit In %

6/29 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %

6/30 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

7/01 Washington, DC @ 930 Club %

7/02 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle %

# w/ Godcaster

% w/ Tele Novella

Lady On The Cusp is out 5/17 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.