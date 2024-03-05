Last month, the New York-based musician S. Raekwon released a single called “Steven’s Smile,” and today he’s back with news of his sophomore album, which is called Steven, after his full name of Steven Raekwon Reynolds. “I recorded this album last summer in a living room in Southern Illinois with my longtime friend and drummer Mario Malachi,” he explained. “The two of us sat opposite each other around a few microphones, building songs from single takes. I wanted to capture a more raw and direct sound reflective of our live show.” He continued:

Steven is the sound of me holding a mirror up to and reflecting on who I am: the good, the bad, the ugly. It’s about trying to understand the multitudes within me. Through these songs I found that I’m not alone in sometimes feeling like I don’t deserve the love that I am given. And learning to accept that love when it’s earned.

Listen to new single “Old Thing” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Steven’s Smile”

02 “Old Thing”

03 “Winners & Losers”

04 “The Fight”

05 “The Camel”

06 “If There’s No God…”

07 “Does The Song Still Sound The Same?”

08 “It’s Nothing”

09 “What Love Makes You Do”

10 “Katherine’s Song”

Steven is out 5/3 via Father/Daughter Records.