It’s been a couple years since we’ve heard from Steven Raekwon Reynolds, the New York based musician who puts out music as S. Raekwon. His I Like It When You Smile EP came out in 2022, a year after his debut full-length Where I’m At Now. Today, he’s back with the self-referential and self-recorded new single “Steven’s Smile.”

“Steven’s Smile’ is about standing tall and putting on a happy face to cover up the bad things that live inside of you,” he shared in a statement. “It’s about smiling and dancing and laughing through the pain. But it’s also about realizing that this experience isn’t unique – that everyone is hurting in their own way. That everyone has an ugliness inside of them. Smiling isn’t always a celebration of joy. Smiling can also be an act of protection. Or one of deceit.”

Listen below.

“Steven’s Smile” is out now via Father/Daughter.