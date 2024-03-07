Anytime I hear anything that gives me that early Nine Inch Nails feeling, I get excited. Madison Woodward, from the great California hardcore band Fury, recently formed a new group called Purest Form with members of groups like Roman Candles, Pocketknife, Choking On Ash, and Vacant Future, and their debut single “Broke” had some serious “Wish” energy working for it. (I’m guessing the song’s title intentionally evokes Broken.) Today, Purest Form’s debut EP is here, and it’s just as mean as “Broke” implied.

There are only three tracks on Purest Form’s self-titled EP, and the whole thing is over in seven minutes. The two previously unreleased tracks, “Optics” and “Self Destruction,” have the same reckless, metallic industrial jackhammer sound. It’s not exactly like Broken. It’s scrappier, more lo-fi, and better suited to dank warehouse venues. But there’s a definite sonic blueprint to this music, and from where I’m sitting, that’s a good thing. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://purestform.bandcamp.com/album/self-titled">SELF-TITLED by PUREST FORM</a>

The self-released Purest Form EP is out now.