Purest Form – “Broke”

New Music February 1, 2024 11:31 AM By Danielle Chelosky

How different are club dance floors and hardcore mosh pits, really? Purest Form want to combine the two. The supergroup consists of guitarist and programmer Madison Woodward of Fury and Object of Affection, bassist Riley Joyner of Roman Candles and Pocketknife, and vocalist Story Beeson of Choking on Ash and Vacant Future. Today, they’re announcing their debut self-titled EP and sharing the cutthroat single “Broke” with a hypnotic video directed by Jeremy Stith and Kris Kirk.

“It’s about the fear of artificial intelligence and the possibilities it could hold for further separating us from ourselves and from each other in society,” Beeson explained in a statement. “I’ve been afraid of AI for years. There’s a dystopian idea that your authentic self could be replaced by something artificial. Technology could take us away from our true selves. That’s the root of industrial music to me.”

Watch the “Broke” video below.

TRACKLIST:
O1 “Broke”
O2 “Optics”
O3 “Self Destruction”

Purest Form is out 3/7. They’ll play their first-ever gig on 2/9 at Los Angeles’ Genghis Cohen.

