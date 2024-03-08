Veteran British dance duo Underworld haven’t released an album since 2019, but they’ve been busy lately. Last year, Underworld played a bunch of festivals and released one-off singles like “and the colour red” and “denver luna.” Now, they seem to be cooking up something with Kettama, an Irish dance producer who’s been surging lately. (Just last month, we posted Kettama’s Real Lies collab “Purple Hearts.”)

In December, Underworld and Kettama released the single “g-town euphoria (luna),” which was really an extended rework of Underworld’s track “denver luna.” Today, Underworld and Kettama have a new single called “Fen Violet,” and I don’t think this one is an adaptation of a previous track. Instead, it’s a tough, relentless techno monolith that makes great use of Karl Hyde’s echo-drenched voice. It’s cool to hear Underworld doing something this immediate and discordant. Below, check out both “Fen Violet” and “g-town euphoria (luna).”