Nine Inch Nails released The Downward Spiral 30 years ago today. (Superunknown also came out that day — iconic release date!) To mark the occasion, Trent Reznor has posted a message to the NIN website and social media accounts celebrating the landmark release.

Here’s what he had to say:

Spending too much time looking backwards feels dangerous to me, but this day on the calendar caught my attention. Has it really been that long, old friend?

I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28 year old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart.

Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon.

TR 3.8.24

Ten years ago we published a 20th anniversary tribute to The Downward Spiral, which you can revisit here.