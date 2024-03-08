A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”

The first thing we hear is an arpeggiated Gsus chord — an ambiguous combination of notes that doesn’t clearly orient us in a specific key center. It’s a suspended (“sus”) chord because instead of a Major or minor 3rd, we hear a “perfect 4th” — which produces an unresolved, unstable sound. It makes sense, in a way, that Cornell would choose an abstruse musical gesture to kick off the song, as it foreshadows what’s to come. However, when the melodic guitar enters on top with a Bb note sliding up, the ambiguity dissipates and we’re steered toward a clear key center: G minor. This direction proves to be ephemeral, though, when we start hearing non-diatonic chords (i.e., chords that don’t live in our assumed key center), like the E minor in the fourth bar. Further complicating matters: When Cornell’s vocal enters in the verse over the same enigmatic chord progression, he clearly sings a B♮ in the melody (see Figure 2 below) — inviting us to reevaluate the G-minor assumption we just made about the intro. So was the opening Gsus chord intending to imply G Major? Was the Bb we heard in the guitar melody simply the product of sloppy guitar-slide intonation? “Black Hole Sun” is indeed a mysterious cosmic object.

Reorienting ourselves now to the key of G Major: The movement from the Isus chord in the first bar to the bIII6/9b5 chord in the second bar sounds intensely evocative — and it’s not something we would’ve predicted, as the second chord doesn’t intuitively follow from the first. However, if we consider that the second chord (which we could describe as a Gsus/Bb or a Bb6/9b5 when coupled with the melody notes) comes from the parallel key center of G minor, then the whole affair starts to seem less random. This is an example of modal interchange: temporarily borrowing chords from a parallel key. But the borrowed chords in “Black Hole Sun” aren’t merely passing or incidental. On the contrary, they’re crucial to the song’s musical identity. Further, they don’t adhere to any established systems of harmonic organization, like the practice of adopting chords from parallel modes to serve as secondary dominants that set up harmonic arrival points. I suspect Cornell selected the chords precisely for their harmonic color, and perhaps because the resulting progression is so surprising.

The chromatic descent in the chordal movement from F to Emin to Ebsus to D7 possesses its own kind of harmonic logic (chromatic motion has a way of justifying itself easily), even if each chord’s function seems ambiguous. The D7 that ends the sequence is the V chord in G Major, which brings us back home in a Bach-approved V-I authentic cadence — one of the rare instances of conventional functional harmony in “Black Hole Sun.” In essence, the “quasi-functional” harmonic system Cornell employed here manages to take seemingly unrelated chords comprising an utterly unpredictable pattern and weave them into a natural-sounding tapestry.

Tuning And Tape Speed

Cornell (who played most of the rhythm guitar parts) and Kim Thayil (who played lead guitar) used drop-D on “Black Hole Sun,” a popular guitar tuning scheme for heavy music of the 1990s and early aughts. Essentially, it’s the standard EADGBE tuning, but with the bottom E lowered a whole step to D. (Spoon fans might recall Britt Daniel singing “I was in this drop-D metal band we called Requiem” on “Sister Jack.”)

One advantage of this tuning is it allows you to play power chords (root-5th-octave) on the bottom strings with only one finger on the fretboard (or sus2 chords with only two fingers). Soundgarden used this tuning a lot — not just on “Black Hole Sun,” but also on “Spoonman,” “Outshined,” and many other songs. Famously, the Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” uses drop-D tuning, as does Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name,” CSNY’s “Ohio,” and Matteo Mancuso’s suitably named “Drop D” song. (Fleetwood Mac’s “Never Going Back Again” uses drop-D, but Lindsey Buckingham capo’d his guitar at the 4th fret — so I don’t know if that counts.)

If you’ve tried to play along with the studio recording of “Black Hole Sun” you’ve undoubtedly noticed it’s not at A=440Hz (the pitch standard we most commonly hear, and the one which the International Organization for Standards has formally adopted). Soundgarden originally recorded the song at A=440Hz, but they subsequently sped up the tape slightly, resulting in a pitch center around 75 cents sharp (almost a semitone). The reason relates to the band’s desire to sonically brighten the distinctive warbly guitar sound Cornell had recorded using a Leslie 16 (a.k.a. Fender Vibratone) — a passive rotating speaker unit they powered via a Marshall JMP 50 amp. Cornell had played those iconic swirling arpeggios using his Gretsch Duo Jet, and somehow the recording lacked the “sparkle” producer Michael Beinhorn had heard on his demo. Speeding up the tape in post fixed the problem. Voila!

Thoughtful Construction

The verses formalize and develop the harmonic architecture established in the intro, with the entrance of drums, bass, and vocals. Cornell played the high triadic arpeggios with that charming fast Leslie warble, creating a crucially sparse arrangement. See Figure 2 below.