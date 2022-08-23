A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Putting aside the fact that the songs are in different keys and have different tempos, we can clearly observe that they use different melodic and harmonic structures. What they share in common is similar rhythmic syncopations at the beginnings and endings of each 2-bar phrase. Sonically, we can hear timbral differences between the synth organ sounds in the two songs, and that the “Show Me Love” organ has some delay/echo effects, whereas the organ in “Break My Soul” is bone dry. With modern technology, it’s possible to remove reverb and echo from a recording, to varying degrees depending on a range of variables, but it seems unlikely that Beyoncé, The-Dream, et al., would’ve gone to all that trouble unnecessarily (given that everyone has access to the Korg M1 “Organ 2” sound). So, unless I’m missing something, I think we can reasonably conclude that “Break My Soul” neither sampled anything from, nor interpolated, “Show Me Love.” What seems clear is that Beyoncé’s song found quite a bit of inspiration from Robin S.’ song in terms of feel and vibe.

If this is the case, why did the writers of “Show Me Love,” Allen George and Fred McFarlane, receive writing credit on “Break My Soul”? Were they actually involved in writing this new song, independent of any connection to “Show Me Love”? My guess is that it was a preemptive move by Beyoncé and her colleagues to inoculate themselves from a possible copyright infringement lawsuit — even a spurious one. The atrocious “Blurred Lines” case from a few years ago has created a chilling effect on music creators: If a new song you’ve recorded simply reminds people of another song due to a common style or feel — though not due to copying melody or chords or lyrics — there’s now a real fear of legal action. On the positive side, by including the names of the “Show Me Love” songwriters on Beyoncé’s song, Robin S. is benefiting from a resurgence in interest in her music — which is much deserved. There is real value in artists openly acknowledging their influences, and we should commend Beyoncé and her team for helping to steer listeners towards music they might not have otherwise heard.

“I’m Lookin’ For A New Foundation…”

With “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé is helping to revive the four-on-the-floor house music that undoubtedly inspired her throughout her formative years in the ’90s… but compositionally it’s not merely an homage. As with many of her songs over the past 20+ years (including during her tenure with Destiny’s Child), Beyoncé and her collaborators employ surprising and bold harmonic choices that defy genre expectations and expand the frontiers of the musical style she’s ostensibly operating in. In the fourth iteration of the chorus in “Break My Soul,” they introduce an EMaj7 (the VIMaj7) out of nowhere — an unexpected tension release that comes near the end of the song — followed by an energizing partly chromatic bassline walkup. It’s these sorts of clever and elegant choices that, in part, help to distinguish Beyoncé’s music from that of others operating in the same space.

As the latest chapter in Beyoncé’s ongoing artistic evolution, the entire Renaissance album is worth taking for a spin, if you haven’t already. I hope to see you on the dance floor soon.