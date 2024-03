Next month, Injury Reserve/By Storm’s RiTchie is releasing his debut solo album Triple DIgits [112], which he introduced with the Aminé-featuring “Dizzy” a couple weeks back. Today, he’s back with another new single, “Looping,” a loose stream-of-consciousness which RiTchie co-produced with melik and Reske. Check out a video for the track below.

Triple Digits [112] is out 4/5.