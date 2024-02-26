RiTchie, formerly of Injury Reserve and now of By Storm, has announced his debut solo album, Triple Digits [112], which will be released in April. The Arizona rapper revealed he was going to be releasing music on his own last week with the single “RiTchie Valens.” In an Instagram post, he wrote:

Over time, I have mentally created these huge qualifications for any music released under the IR/BS name, making sure that everything I do is different/interesting/technical enough for the reputation we have built over the years. None of this is bad practice, but this environment I created for myself can sometimes make the process feel intimidating and defeating. What started as a personal outlet to release these mental barriers, ended up with me having some fun music I felt comfortable, then confident, and now excited to put out there in the world while me and Parker continue to work on the first By Storm record.

Listen to a new single, “Dizzy” — which features Aminé — below.

Triple Digits [112] is out 4/5.