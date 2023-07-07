Injury Reserve Members Will Continue On As Bye Storm

Experimental hip-hop Band To Watch Injury Reserve — the late Stepa J. Groggs (Jordan Groggs), Ritchie With A T (Nathaniel Ritchie), and producer Parker Corey — have retired their name and will now be known as Bye Storm. Posting to their Instagram story, the band write: “To respect the specificity of all three of us as Injury Reserve, we have decided not to make new music under this name. Nathaniel and Parker have continued working together and plan to release under Bye Storm as a hand off from our work with Injury Reserve.” (Groggs passed away in 2020.)

They continue: “We will be premiering a double video ‘Injury Reserve – Bye Storm, By Storm – Double Trio” alongside a discussion with Harmony Holiday next week on July 15 at 2220 Arts + Archive in Los Angeles.” Tickets are available here.