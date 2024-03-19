It’s been a couple years since the London band Fresh released an album (2022’s Raise Hell), but today they’re back with news of a new EP, which will be out next month. They’re kicking things off with its lead single and title track, “Merch Girl.”

“‘Merch Girl’ is about living in that space between wanting something and achieving something,” the band shared. “It’s kind of a character song, about somebody that is involved in music – but not in the way that they want to be, and they’re frustrated by that. At the beginning of the song, they’re watching from the sidelines, but as the song progresses they make the decision to create their own art. It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, drawing from clichés of the wallflower, the sidekick, but ultimately it’s empowering and a reflection on the ways that we come into our own as women artists.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Merch Girl”

02 “Easy”

03 “Long Long Time” (Linda Ronstadt Cover)

The Merch Girl EP will be out 4/19 via Get Better / Specialist Subject.