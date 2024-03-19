Last month, Lightning Bug announced their new album No Paradise with “December Song.” Today, they’re back with the LP’s second single, “Opus,” a gorgeously textured track that gets an equally impressive video hand-drawn by Dane Hagen (with colors and background by Melanie Kleid) and based on a ghost story written by the band’s Audrey Kang.

The band said: “We imagined ‘Opus’ as a dystopian folk song written for a post-apocalyptic fantasy saga. Or maybe it’s for the saga we’re all living in, as every year our humanity resigns itself to a world turning faster towards destruction.”

Watch and listen below.

No Paradise is out 5/2. Pre-order it here.