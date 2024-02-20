On New Year’s Day, Lightning Bug shared two demos from their forthcoming album, the first since 2021’s A Color Of The Sky. Today they’re ready to officially announce it.

No Paradise is coming in May. Audrey Kang began writing it shortly after completing a 4,000-mile motorcycle ride from Mexico to New York. That’s where lead single “December Song” comes in, as Kang explains in a statement:

I’d just gotten back to New York City after spending every last droplet of energy I had on riding a motorcycle from Nayarit to NYC. When the trip was over, I fell into the lowest low I’ve known. December Song was my way of giving my life some meaning again, by thinking of my sadness as part of a story, a season. In the song, I retell the myth of Persephone from the perspective of Demeter as she awaits her daughter’s return to a land made barren with grief.

“December Song” arrives with a video written, directed, and filmed by Kang on the Greek island of Andros. It begins with a quote from “Rex’s Blues” by Townes Van Zandt: “Ride the blue wind high and free/ She’ll lead you down through misery/ Leave you low, come time to go/ Alone and low as low can be.” Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “On Paradise”

02 “The Quickening”

03 “The Flowering”

04 “The Withering”

05 “Opus”

06 “December Song”

07 “Serenade”

08 “Lullaby For Love”

09 “I Feel…”

10 “Morrow Song”

11 “Just Above My Head”

12 “No Paradise”

No Paradise is out 5/2. Pre-order it here.