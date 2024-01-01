Lightning Bug Share Two Demos From Upcoming Album

New York indie rockers Lightning Bug released their gauzy, intimate, spectacular 2021 album A Color Of The Sky through Fat Possum, but they’re going truly independent for their next LP. The band revealed as much today while sharing two demos from the forthcoming set on Bandcamp, the Stereolab-esque keyboard-led psych-pop tune “Just Above My Head” and the lovely guitar ballad “No Paradise.”

Here’s the band’s note:

gently awakening the beast from its slumber with two demos off our forthcoming record.

we made the move to leave our label and are flying allll on our ownsome for the time being, so your support is extra felt <3 special thanks to james baldwin and every poet ever

Listen below.

