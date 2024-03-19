“Here’s what happened when my friends and I got fired from the haunted waterpark.” That’s the first line from “The Donkey (Abridged),” track from Couch Slut’s new album You Could Do It Tonight. The NYC combo first shared “Ode To Jimbo” last month, and now we get this gripping narrative from Megan Osztrosits set to a churning, sludgy, noise-encrusted soundtrack.

This one’s real good, folks. Notes of Craig Finn and Travis Morrison in the lyrical/vocal approach, except a lot more gruesome. Bassist Kevin Hall weighs in:

“The Donkey” is simultaneously simple and complex, like a bucket of sewage which at first appears homogeneous, but upon close inspection dazzles the mind and the senses with the diversity and pungency of its constituent detritus.

Frank Huang created a video for the track based on Davindar Singh’s footage from a haunted house in Thailand. Watch below.

You Could Do It Tonight is out 4/19 on Brutal Panda.