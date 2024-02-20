Couch Slut have announced a new album called You Could Do It Tonight, the New York band’s follow-up to 2020’s Take A Chance On Rock ‘N’ Roll, which landed on our best albums of the year list when it came out. They recorded the new one with Uniform’s Ben Greenberg. Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Ode To Jimbo,” which leader Megan Osztrosits described as “the first, like, love song that we’ve ever done, and I did that for my friend’s bar that I go to every day.” (That bar in question is Brooklyn haunt Jimbo Slims.) Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Couch Slut Lewis”

02 “Ode To Jimbo”

03 “Wilkinson’s Sword”

04 “The Donkey”

05 “Presidential Welcome”

06 “Energy Crystals For Healing”

07 “Downhill Racer”

08 “Laughing And Crying”

09 “The Weaversville Home For Boys”

You Could Do It Tonight is out 4/19 via Brutal Panda Records.