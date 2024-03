Next month, Light In The Attic are releasing a Lou Reed tribute album called The Power Of The Heart. We’ve heard contributions from Keith Richards and Rufus Wainwright so far, and today we’re getting a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “I Can’t Stand It” courtesy of Angel Olsen and Maxim Ludwig. Check it out below.

The Power Of The Heart is out 4/20 on Light In The Attic.