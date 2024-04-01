Fucked Up released their Being Annoying 7″ last year, selling it at their shows but not making it available to stream or buy online. Today, it’s here on the internet for our consumption. Although billed as two tracks, “Being” and “Annoying,” the single really just comprises one song. “Being Annoying” is a high-speed bulldozer, burly and discordant, with little of the artsy trappings or pop gestures that sometimes creep into this endlessly ambitious hardcore band’s music. It barrels ahead for three and a half minutes on the A-side, then tacks on six more seconds on the B. That is annoying! But in a pleasingly meta way, at least. Tap in below.

<a href="https://fuckedup.bandcamp.com/album/being-annoying">Being Annoying by Fucked Up</a>

Being Annoying is out now on Fucked Up Records. Cops, another Fucked Up 7″ from last year, has been on Bandcamp for months but is also up at DSPs today.