On Valentine’s Day, Jenny Mason revealed that she was releasing a new album entitled Vibhuti and teased it with “Center Of The Heart.” Today, the experimental singer/songwriter is officially announcing Vibhuti. The singles “Mother’s Grace” and “Center Of The Heart” are out now.

“This song started out very quiet in terms of sonic elements, which mirrored my intention — I wanted to write about the concept of asking for the grace of the Divine Mother in my life,” Mason said about “Mother’s Grace” in a statement. “More specifically, I was finding new inroads with my speech, to take a pause and ask for help before I said something in a difficult situation. Or as Sri Aurobindo writes, ‘When I speak, the reason says, This will I say; but God takes the word out of my mouth and the lips say something else at which reason trembles.’ Then as the percussive layers were built, I felt it was going more towards a joyful, revival kind of sound that was mirroring the building of joy and strength in my own life at that time.”

A lot of Vibhuti was inspired by the works of 20th century Indian mystic Sri Aurobindo and his partner, the Mother. Vibhuti was made with the help of many friends, such as longtime collaborators Brijean and Doug Stuart on percussion, bass and production, and Will Miller of Resavoir on trumpet and Devendra Banhart on electric guitar.

Hear “Mother’s Grace” and “Center Of The Heart” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cave Of Plenty”

02 “Mother’s Grace”

03 “Bow To Your Wilderness”

04 “Splendor”

05 “Jugaspa”

06 “Pregnant In Bhutan”

07 “Center Of The Heart”

08 “Rose Gold Shoes”

09 “Mystic Spider”

10 “Stargate Road”

Vibhuti is out 6/21 on Native Cat.