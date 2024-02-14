Every few years Jenny Gillespie Mason, the recording artist known as Sis, graces us with a few new tunes. This summer, she’s giving us a whole new album. It’s called Vibhuti, a term referring to sacred ash used in Hindu ceremonies. Lead single “Center Of The Heart” is a new-agey synth-pop tune about living sincerely and being your truest self. A statement on Bandcamp credited to “The Mother” gets into ideas behind the song:

When you are absolutely sincere, you make a constant effort to live in harmony with the highest ideal of your being, the truth of your being. At every moment, in all that you think, all that you feel and all that you do, you try as perfectly as possible, as completely as possible, to put yourself in harmony with the highest idea or, if you are conscious of it, with the truth of your being—then you have reached true sincerity. And if you are like that, if truly you do not act from egoistic motives or for personal reasons, if you act guided by your inner truth, that is, if you are perfectly sincere, it is absolutely the same to you whether the whole world judges you in one way or another. In this state of perfect sincerity you do not need to appear good or to be approved by others, for the first thing you experience when you are in harmony with your true consciousness is that you do not care what you look like. Whether you look like this or like that, whether you seem indifferent, cold, distant, proud, all of this is of no importance; provided, I repeat this, you are absolutely sincere, that is, you never forget that you live in order to realize your inner, central truth.

Listen below.