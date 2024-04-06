ABBA Share Statement Reflecting On 50th Anniversary Of Their Eurovision Win

In 2021, ABBA reunited and released Voyage, their first new album in 40 years. Now, the Swedish pop band is reflecting on “Waterloo” winning the Eurovision Song Contest 50 years ago today.

“It’s slightly dizzying and deeply humbling to think that millions of you who saw us for the first time in the Eurovision final 1974 have passed our music on not only to one generation, but to several,” they wrote on Instagram. They continued:

We see evidence of that every time one of us visits ABBA Voyage in London and it’s because of this we can celebrate the 50th Anniversary of that event in the knowledge that our songs still resonate around the world.

It’s difficult to comprehend that 50 years have gone by since the four of us waited backstage for the verdicts of all the juries around Europe at the Dome in Brighton. So what were our dreams during those suspenseful moments or in the chaos in the aftermath of the victory we had secured with the smallest margin in Eurovision history? Four different dreams, no doubt, but whatever they were, however grand, reality has surpassed them, that’s for sure.

Many of you were there from the very start and have followed us ever since for over half a century! Music you discover and learn to love when you grow up or even later in life a way of staying with you forever. We share that experience with you and to know that our music has become a constant in your lives is a wonderful thing.

Throughout the years we have been blessed with the outpouring of love from you, our fans. We feel it and we want you to know that hardly a day goes by when we’re not reminded of it. To say thank you for what you’re giving us without sounding trivial is not easy and this is not a moment for triviality. It is a happy and at the same time solemn moment and we can only hope that you understand how deeply grateful we are for a long, successful career and for your steadfast loyalty and support through the years. Thank you!

/Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid