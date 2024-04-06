Last month, the Marías announced their new album Submarine and shared the lead single “Run Your Mouth.” Yesterday, the Los Angeles indie pop group released “Lejos de Ti” with a music video directed by bandleader María Zardoya and Carlos Creazzola.

“This was the last song written for the album,” Zardoya said in a statement. “It’s a song about longing and loss, about being away from someone you love and not wanting to be forgotten. Sometimes at the end of a relationship, all you want to do is forget and erase everything you shared with that person — good and bad, but I don’t see it that way. It’s not about forgetting, it’s about being okay with remembering.”

The striking video was shot in Lake Tahoe, California. About it, Zardoya wrote on Instagram, “i wanted my body to represent me being born in a desolate place and experiencing loneliness for the first time.”

Watch the video for “Lejos de Ti” below.

Submarine is out 5/31 on Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.