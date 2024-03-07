Los Angeles indie-poppers the Marías made a name for themselves with their first two EPs, 2017’s Superclean Vol. I and 2018’s Superclean Vol. II, and they were already a big deal when they released their 2021 debut album Cinema. Since then, the Marías have truly blown up, collaborating with big stars like Bad Bunny and Young Miko. Early this year they collaborated with LA producer Eyedress on the singles “Separate Ways” and “A Room Up In The Sky.” Now, the Marías have announced their sophomore album Submarine, and they’ve dropped a pretty great lead single.

Submarine comes out this spring, but we don’t have a tracklist or any details yet. What we have is “Run Your Mouth,” a sleek and funky new track. Bandmates María Zardoya and Josh Conway wrote the song, and Conway produced it. It’s a warm and genuinely catchy fuck-you song. The glammed-out video, directed by regular collaborator, looks like a ’90s Gap commercial. Here’s what Zardoya says about the track:

This was one of the first songs Josh and I wrote on Submarine. I was conflict avoidant at the time, and whenever someone wanted to talk about something serious, I’d run and hide. I learned that was a protective mechanism and I didn’t have the capacity to open up. There’s no other song on the album like it, hope you dance to this one

Check out “Run Your Mouth” below.

Submarine is out 5/31.