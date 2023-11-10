Eyedress – “Separate Ways” (Feat. The Marías)

Over the past few years, Idris Vicuña, the LA-based alt-pop bedroom producer known as Eyedress, has become a viral sensation. He’s collaborated with artists like King Krule and YungMorpheus, and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields remixed his track “House Of Cards.” Eyedress recently signed with RCA and released “The Dark Prince” and “My Simple Jeep,” two collaborations with Mac DeMarco. Today, he’s also got a new single with the Marías.

LA indie-poppers the Marías have also become a big deal online since the release of their 2021 debut album Cinema. Right now, the Marías are teasing their next LP, and they’ve also joined Eyedress on the new track “Separate Ways.” It’s not a Journey cover. Instead, it’s María Zardoya and Eyedress taking turns singing breathy, inviting vocals over smooth, dreamy production. This is some truly top-shelf rainy-morning music, and you can hear it below.

“Separate Ways” is out now on RCA, and there’s another Eyedress/Marías collaboration coming out before the end of the year.

