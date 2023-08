Idris Vicuña, the Filipino alt-pop dude who performs under the name Eyedress (now for RCA Records), has struck up a collaboration with Mac DeMarco. The first of two Eyedress singles with DeMarco is out today, a chilled-out but vaguely creepy pop-rock tune called “The Dark Prince.” It also has a video by Phil Nisco and Julius Valledor in which Eyedress plays it cool and DeMarco goofs around a lot. Check it out:

“The Dark Prince” is out now on RCA.