The New York DJ and producer Vitesse X makes music that’s sometimes all-electronic and sometimes a little more conventionally organic. Earlier this year, we posted her cover of Pinback’s “Fortress.” Today, she’s got a new single that’s more on the shoegaze end of the spectrum.

The new Vitesse X track “Realize” is a blurry banger. Its vocals are misty and drowned in reverb, and its guitars whoosh and chime. But the song also has a propulsive breakbeat and some clubby synth action. If you were the type of person to spend all night out clubbing, then this would be a good thing to play when you’re on your way home and the sun is just starting to rise. Vitesse X wrote, recorded, and produced the track, and Jorge Elbrecht mixed it. Check it out below.