New York DJ and producer Vitesse X shared her debut album Us Ephemeral in 2022. She’s released plenty of songs since then, and today she’s offering a pleasant surprise: a cover of Pinback’s hit “Fortress” from their great 2004 album Summer In Abaddon.

“In 2023, I found myself gravitating more to guitar-based indie music again,” she said in a statement. “I think I might have been craving a sense of solace from the heaviness of current events and maximalist nature of modern production. Tapping back into my sonic roots felt like an escape to a simpler, calmer moment in time. I was listening to ‘Fortress’ by Pinback on my walk to work one day, and thought it would be fun to try out a cover for the first time. I was having a hard time getting into a creative flow, so I treated it as an exercise to not overthink and just enjoy the process, and this is what came out.”

The rendition captures the ghostliness of the song in a new, electronic-leaning way, and it’s an awesome listen. Hear it below.