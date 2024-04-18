In January, LA’s Samira Winter — who goes by her last name — shared “the lonely girl.” Today, the dreamy artist has announced a new EP entitled …and she’s still listening. The unsettling shoegazey sprawl “Sallow” is out now with a music video by Charlie Mcalpin Henderson.

“The words came out through a stream of conscious improvisation as I stumbled upon the word ‘Sallow’ only to realize it meant ‘pale sun,’ which perfectly captured the song,” Winter said in a statement. She added about the EP:

I think for me, one of the themes across the board with Winter is ephemerality and the bittersweetness of life. I had a beginner’s mindset when making the songs off the EP. I allowed myself to explore and play with beats and styles of singing I hadn’t ever tried before. All the lyrics are written from the perspective of a female character who is somewhat an extension of me.

…and she’s still listening, which includes “the lonely girl,” was made during a peripatetic period of her life when she traveled back and forth between London, Vermont, New York, and Los Angeles. The title and themes of the album were inspired by Vasilisa, a Russian fairy tale about a girl who finds freedom in a doll that her mother had given her as it helps her escape the enchanted forest.

Watch the “Sallow” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sallow”

02 “shaniatwainlovestory”

03 “the lonely girl”

04 “anything at all”

TOUR DATES:

04/24 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *

05/29 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans ^

05/30 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Sports Club ^

05/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

06/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla ^

06/04 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla ^

06/05 – London, UK @ Village Underground ^

06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen ^

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli ^

06/14 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquin ^

*supporting Drop Nineteens

^supporting Cherry Glazerr

…and she’s still listening is out 5/24.