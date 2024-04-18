Winter – “Sallow”
In January, LA’s Samira Winter — who goes by her last name — shared “the lonely girl.” Today, the dreamy artist has announced a new EP entitled …and she’s still listening. The unsettling shoegazey sprawl “Sallow” is out now with a music video by Charlie Mcalpin Henderson.
“The words came out through a stream of conscious improvisation as I stumbled upon the word ‘Sallow’ only to realize it meant ‘pale sun,’ which perfectly captured the song,” Winter said in a statement. She added about the EP:
I think for me, one of the themes across the board with Winter is ephemerality and the bittersweetness of life. I had a beginner’s mindset when making the songs off the EP. I allowed myself to explore and play with beats and styles of singing I hadn’t ever tried before. All the lyrics are written from the perspective of a female character who is somewhat an extension of me.
…and she’s still listening, which includes “the lonely girl,” was made during a peripatetic period of her life when she traveled back and forth between London, Vermont, New York, and Los Angeles. The title and themes of the album were inspired by Vasilisa, a Russian fairy tale about a girl who finds freedom in a doll that her mother had given her as it helps her escape the enchanted forest.
Watch the “Sallow” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Sallow”
02 “shaniatwainlovestory”
03 “the lonely girl”
04 “anything at all”
TOUR DATES:
04/24 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish *
04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater *
05/29 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans ^
05/30 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Sports Club ^
05/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^
06/01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^
06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla ^
06/04 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla ^
06/05 – London, UK @ Village Underground ^
06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^
06/11 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen ^
06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli ^
06/14 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquin ^
*supporting Drop Nineteens
^supporting Cherry Glazerr
…and she’s still listening is out 5/24.