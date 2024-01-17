In 2022, Samira Winter released the album What Kind of Blue Are You?, which featured a collaboration with Hatchie for “atonement” and one with Sasami for “good.” Today, the LA-based musician — who goes under the moniker Winter — is back with “the lonely girl” and a video she directed alongside Jaxon Whittington.

“This was the first song I wrote after releasing What Kind of Blue Are You?, and I was feeling a bit stuck at the time,” Winter said in a statement. “I took a songwriting class with Phil Elverum and the task was to write a song with two sharply juxtaposed sections. The lyrics are written as if I’m observing my teenage self, watching someone go through her parents divorce, and reliving that feeling of my reality shattering. This song is a release of that pain I felt.”

The single artwork looks like a Zoomer shoegaze version of the cover of the iconic 1990 jangle pop album The La’s, but that’s beside the point. Winter will be opening for Drop Nineteens on April 24 and 25 in California. Watch the video for “the lonely girl” below.