Drop Nineteens Push Back Reunion Tour To 2024

Boston shoegazers Drop Nineteens got together in 1990 and released a couple of cult-beloved albums in the early ’90s, but they broke up after the release of 1993’s National Coma. Early in 2022, we got the unexpected news that there was a new Drop Nineteens album on the way, and the band unveiled their grand plans in a Stereogum interview in August. The new Drop Nineteens LP is called Hard Light, and the band has already shared the early songs “Scapa Flow” and “A Hitch.” That album’s release, scheduled for November, is still on track, but Drop Nineteens have just pushed back their big reunion tour.

Drop Nineteens still haven’t played a live show since a December 1993 gig in Boston, and now the big return will have to wait a little while longer. The band was slated to kick off their short reunion tour next month. On Instagram, though, Drop Nineteens now say that “a constellation of personal and practical factors is making it impossible for us to put on the show we intend to at the time we expected.” They’ve rescheduled that tour for next April, and they’re also teasing their “first festival appearance since Reading 1993.” Below, check out the band’s statement and their rescheduled dates.

Hey hey. A constellation of personal and practical factors is making it impossible for us to put on the show we intend to at the time we expected this Fall. We’re rescheduling the October dates to April 2024 (see new dates below) and will be adding our first festival appearance since Reading 1993. All current ticket holders will be honored for these new dates and these new dates are on sale now with all refund requests being made at your original point of purchase. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes our fans, particularly those of you who planned on traveling to see the shows in October. Thank you for hanging in there as we make our way to you (note: we’ve heard your requests from other cities, countries, and hemispheres, and we are working on ways to get to you as well). Not another 30 years, just a few more months. In the meantime we hope you enjoy the new album, out November 3rd, as much as we enjoyed making it for you.

TOUR DATES:

4/17 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

4/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/19 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise *

4/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

4/24 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish ^

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ^

* with Greg Mendez

^ with Winter

Hard Light is out 11/3 on Wharf Cat. Check out our Drop Nineteens interview here.