Drop Nineteens – “A Hitch”

New Music September 13, 2023 10:16 AM By James Rettig

Last month, Drop Nineteens announced their first album in three decades, Hard Light, which was accompanied by our interview with the shoegaze greats and a lead single, “Scapa Flow,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with the album’s second single, “A Hitch,” which leader Greg Ackell said “was the first song the band wrote when they got back together.” “It set the tone for the rest of the album, for what a new Drop Ninteens song could sound like,” he continued. Check it out below.

Hard Light is out 11/3 via Wharf Cat.

