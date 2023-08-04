The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Offset & Cardi B - "Jealousy"

It is kind of the ultimate flex to make art out of marital conflict, particularly when it’s still happening(?). Typically, musician partners will rag on each other once the relationship ends (see: the breakup album), but not Offset and Cardi B. They’re using the studio as a therapist’s office and calling up famous friends such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Taraji P. Henson to add their two cents.



Their strategy works, and it ought to remind fans why these two are so good together: “Jealousy” is a skittering, sharp-tongued banger. Regardless of fidelity, Cardi and Offset are clearly marvelous collaborators — the eye-catching “Jealousy” video pays homage to the 2001 movie Baby Boy, with Cardi and Offset mirroring the film’s on-again-off-again primary relationship. Throw in a Three 6 Mafia sample (“Jealous Ass Bitches”), and you get something golden. A close read of the lyrics make you think about how “Jealousy” — in this context — has two meanings: Are Cardi and Offset jealous of outside suitors, or are the outside suitors just jealous of how Cardi and Offset will always come back together? Whatever the case, “Jealousy” knows one thing for sure: All concerned parties should mind their own business. —Rachel