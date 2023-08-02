Drop Everything, There’s A New Drop Nineteens Album

Below, Ackell and Kelley discuss more Delaware memories, the band’s tumultuous first run, why they finally got back together, what to expect from Hard Light, and whether or not they’ll go away for another 28 years.

Delaware just turned 30 last year. Many people consider that a shoegaze classic today. What do you make of that pedigree?

ACKELL: I didn’t know what to think about that record for a long time, or really any of our records. I certainly didn’t feel that way about it for a long time. I appreciate that it’s kind of come back and gets recognized as such. It got recognized at the time as well, it was very well-reviewed. Of course, I learned that because we released another record that was not well-reviewed, and I have something to compare it to.

Delaware was highly lauded at the time, but in the early days, a band like us would come along, release records and then slowly but surely they’d go out of distribution, and everything about it would fade away. And it would be gone, and I was kind of always accepting of that. I liked it, even. That I did this thing earlier in my life and I was proud of it, but it wouldn’t be my whole life.

The internet comes along and now you can discover everything that ever existed. And that is what has brought Delaware back. But it’s interesting to me because it meant dealing with something that I wasn’t thinking about for a long time. So Delaware is something now that’s on a lot of people’s minds, but for a very long time it wasn’t on anyone’s mind. Including my own.

KELLEY: I was really surprised [about the comeback]. At the time I had no idea, it was such a whirlwind. In retrospect I’m really glad I was able to be a part of [Delaware]. When we were in the studio talking about it, I was so sick, I had the flu and I remember just being there trying to sing “My Aquarium” just croaking it out.

Back then, you guys had this hype in England, and you signed to a legit indie label. Did you want to be a career band with Delaware? Did you want to become a band on MTV or did that just happen?

ACKELL: Here’s what I’d say about this: Be careful what you wish for. I was very, very driven to make a record and be a band.

KELLEY: He was up ’til five in the morning working all the time.

ACKELL: What never occurred to me is whether I wanted to do it for the rest of my life. It didn’t occur to me to think of what would happen if I made a record, because all I wanted to do was make a record. So then you get to that point and you make a record, and then it even does well! Now what do I want? I just never considered any of those things and it’s one of the reasons why I stopped doing it. It’s one of the reasons why I took a 30-year break. I don’t think I did want to do it for my life.

So after Delaware, there’s a big lineup change. What happened there?

ACKELL: Being 19, on the road, having a successful record, and I didn’t think past getting a record out. I was a little lost, I think.

KELLEY: I quit the band.

Why’d you quit, Paula?

KELLEY: I don’t think I admitted this then, but I don’t think I really enjoyed being on the road in a foreign country. I didn’t know shit about life and I just kind of freaked out. If I had my wits about me I never would’ve quit in the middle of a tour. I finished out the tour but I said I was gonna quit.

ACKELL: I wasn’t handling things that well. We were ridiculous kids. You get in a spat with the drummer and say, “Well fuck you, I’ll replace you!” That kind of mentality. So then there were all new people, and that kind of fell apart and I didn’t even treat those people that well. Again, there just wasn’t a lot of foresight on my part. I wasn’t planning to do this, and I don’t think I was really built to do it.

Sound-wise, National Coma is a big departure from Delaware. Was that because of the new members or were you like, “Oh, fuck the sound of Delaware.”

ACKELL: A little bit of both. I was always trying to run in another direction. I think my idea was, “Oh, you like Delaware? Fuck you. You don’t like it for the right reasons.” Which is kind of insane. That was my mentality back then. I don’t think it was skirting some kind of fashion to change up the sound, so much as it was trying to explore another thing.

Coming back now, we recognize that Delaware is the indelible sound of the band. I probably could’ve called [National Coma] a side project and Drop Nineteens never made a second record.

When did you realize that Delaware had taken on this new life long after the band had broken up? The mid-2000s? The 2010s?

ACKELL: I never wanted to hear about it. It wasn’t because it was a sore subject, I just wasn’t interested in it. Steve would reach out to me and say, “Hey Greg, people are listening and talking about this,” and anytime he sent me anything I wasn’t interested. I really didn’t want to know. It’s appreciated, don’t get me wrong. There’s no doubt that it’s flattering. I don’t know how it applies to me, is what I’m getting at.

KELLEY: Yeah, it’s like, we didn’t really work for this snowballing. It’s a passive thing and we look and say, “Oh wow.”

ACKELL: Yeah, what have we fucking done for that record for the last 30 years? Nothing! So it’s a little bit out of our hands in a way. But that might be changing because we’re going to tour and play those songs. So finally we’re gonna earn our fucking keep.

KELLEY: We’re finally paying our dues!

Were there amends that had to be made between you guys as you all got back together? Any tension to be quelled?

ACKELL: No, not yet.

KELLEY: We didn’t sit down to smooth over the relationship, but we did have some conversation that was like, “Ah, I was kind of an asshole then. Yeah, me too, whatever.”

ACKELL: I’m having the time of my life being back in conversation with these people in Drop Nineteens. It has been an unexpected turn in my life that’s amazing. It hasn’t occurred to us to work out some problem because there is no problem anymore. We’re adults and know how to treat each other with respect and not be fucking ridiculous people.

So why did it finally happen?

ACKELL: I wish I had an answer for you. I’ve thought really hard about it and I just don’t have an answer, man. It just occurred to me. I can’t explain it other than to say that I got a call from someone raising the prospect, like it had happened over the years, and every single time I’d shut it down. This one time I got off the phone and I thought to myself, what would a modern Drop Nineteens song sound like? I wanted to hear it — for the first time.

Then, I talked to Steve, and he had been thinking what it might sound like, and I had some ideas. And then all of the sudden we were going to do it. I had to do it to find out what it would sound like. But why now? I just don’t have an answer.

Were you receptive right off the bat when Greg reached out, Paula?

KELLEY: I was trying to figure out why in fact I said yes — and I think I figured it out. When I said I always knew I was going to do music, that’s been true for a young age. But I got sober 10 years ago. When I got sober my entire coping mechanism is gone, and I was just terrified of everything for years. I was a recluse and I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to make music again. I wasn’t writing songs. I just thought, “Okay, I’m done with that.” I could still do arrangements for people, but I wasn’t promoting myself. It was dark.

In the last two or three years I finally came out of it. I kind of realized how to be a person again. And I started writing, and I’m just so grateful that that happened. So when [Greg] approached me, it was just the right time. I was like, “Alright, I’m doing music. I’m doing this shit.”

Greg, did you basically have to re-teach yourself how to play from scratch?

ACKELL: When I decided to do this, I told Steve, “I don’t have a guitar.” He overnighted a Jazzmaster to me.

KELLEY: That’s a friend.

ACKELL: He wanted to put a guitar in my hand. First time in 30 years I’m saying I’m gonna do this, I think he wanted to close the deal. This is a true story. I get the guitar and I know how to tune a guitar to itself. I know [how to tune each string to the next]. But I didn’t know what a low “E” was and I don’t have a tuner, so I just tuned it to itself coming out of the box. And it was in drop C#. No, not drop C# the tuning, but the low “E” is “C#.”

So this whole album is in drop C#, because when I started writing — literally that moment, when I picked up the guitar and tuned it to itself, I started writing these songs and I started singing to it. And I liked the sound of it. I liked the sound of my voice in a lower cadence, because it’s tuned lower. That’s how poor a musician I am. I get it done, but I didn’t know what an “E” was. But it turned out well, and this album has a particular sound because of that occurrence.

How did you approach Hard Light in a way that feels quintessentially Drop Nineteens to you after all these years?

ACKELL: Like I said, I think Paula and I’s voice is a big, big part of it. I think that’s the indelible sound. With Megan [Gilbert], who was on the second record, I loved her voice. I thought it was a beautiful voice. But I think the Delaware sound is me and Paula. But don’t get me wrong, this is a different sounding record than Delaware.

Delaware is a more live-sounding record. There’s a little more rocking out, a song like “Angel” for example. We do some of that here but it’s a little more nuanced. And there’s some vulnerabilities on this new album that are cool. It’s got mood, I think. We bring the feels on it.

I think a song like “Scapa Flow,” for example, does sound like it could be on Delaware. It has those guitars, it has that amazing bass sound that Steve gets. He does this thing with his bass, we call it kind of a flutter, and the way he strums it. There’s just nobody who does that.

The thing I recognize about Delaware is that it’s an eclectic ride. You don’t know what’s coming next. I would say that on Hard Light, there’s a little less experimentation. Because we were just more interested in songs this time. They’re just more developed than some of the things on Delaware.

KELLEY: It’s more cohesive. And also I think it’s more earnest. Not that Delaware was phony, but there were a couple tongue-in-cheek things and it was “cool.” You mentioned a vulnerability [on Hard Light]. It’s warmer.

What about this record feels vulnerable to you?

ACKELL: The way I write lyrics is… I’m pretty guarded.I don’t always want people to know what’s going on, even Paula…But on this record, there’re some love songs. “Tarantula” is a straight-up love song to my girlfriend, and so is “T.” A song like “Lookout”… that’s some pretty heavy lyrics, and it’s pretty revealing for me. Even the opening track, which is one of Paula’s favorites…It’s just emotional sounding.

KELLEY: Even without the lyrics, the music itself [is emotional].

When did you decide that you were going to play shows again?

ACKELL: It just sort of follows. It certainly wasn’t [the plan] at the beginning of this. It’s just, this is what bands do now. We want to play some of these songs for people. And we’re also acutely aware that a lot of people that care about this band were convinced they were never going to get to hear us play these songs. And they were right about that! The fact that we’re together again and that we’re going to do it is, to me, not a miracle, but it’s very unexpected. And so I think that’s something to treat seriously. We appreciate that opportunity.

We’re playing a handful of dates, East Coast and West Coast — we only want to play in cities that want us. And we’ll see how it goes. For example, “Kick The Tragedy.” We basically never played that song live. That song has legs, I don’t have to tell you. It’s hard to avoid hearing about that song if you’re Greg from Drop Nineteens. So going out live, we have to play that. And that is a curious thing for us. We’re going to fucking make that shit work because we never really tried before. We dismissed that song back then. I remember a few people asking for it in audiences, but we didn’t fucking play it. And we’re gonna play it on this tour, and it’s gonna be good.

And this could be it. I remember Robert Smith of the Cure constantly saying that all the time, “This is it.” Every night he’d say, “That’s the last time you’ll ever see me.”

KELLEY: I’ve seen so many “last” Cure shows.

ACKELL: And I don’t think he’s lying, I think he means it. And I’m not lying here, this could be it. Maybe our promoter doesn’t want to hear that, but we could do these shows and that’s it forever, and I’d be fine with that. Because we did not expect to be doing this in the first place.

Obviously you haven’t even put Hard Light out yet, but is the door open for more music?

ACKELL: Steve will not stop talking about new music and I’m like, “Steve, what new music?” He’s like, “On the next one,” and I’m like, “This one isn’t out, there’s not even a this one! And by the way, if what you have is so fucking good, why isn’t it on this one?” I tease him.

I could absolutely see [us] doing this [more] because like I said, what’s been surprising and good for me is to realize I had something to offer. And that’s been rewarding for me. Because I didn’t know before I did this that I still had something to offer, musically. And it turns out I did. So based on that, maybe there’s something else after this.

KELLEY: If people want us, that’s a gift. So I’m not gonna rule anything out.