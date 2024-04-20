Lana Del Rey Brings Out Camila Cabello For “I LUV IT” Live Debut At Coachella

Last weekend, Lana Del Rey gave a well-received headlining Coachella performance with appearances from Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff. (No thanks to Pete.) Last night, Batiste and Antonoff returned for LDR’s second Coachella set, and alternative pop star also brought out Camila Cabello for the live debut of “I LUV IT.”

“I LUV IT” is Cabello’s recent collaboration with Playboi Carti. Fans may have been expecting Taylor Swift as a surprise guest after Del Rey apparently soundchecked their own collab “Snow On The Beach” and also because YouTube posted and deleted a Coachella bingo card that said “A Tortured Poet surprises Lana Del Rey on stage.”

Watch footage of the performance below.

