For a while, the big-deal pop star Camila Cabello has been teasing the release of her new single “I Luv It.” Cabello’s last album, 2022’s Familia, didn’t make too many waves, and this seems like a big rebrand. “I Luv It” is a giddy, hyperactive avant-pop bugout that interpolates Gucci Mane’s 2009 classic “Lemonade” and features a verse from elusive weirdo Playboi Carti.

Camila Cabello made “I Luv It” with El Guincho, the former buzzy indie artist who has become Rosalía’s chief collaborator. El Guincho co-produced the track with Baby Keem/Jack Harlow collaborator Jasper Harris, and it’s got a frantic, headlong restlessness working for it. Playboi Carti sounds right at home on this track, and his involvement is interesting. Carti has recently appeared on big hits from Travis Scott and Kanye West, but we don’t hear him on big-time pop records very often. In that way, it reminds me of when Cabello included a then-ascendant Young Thug on her 2017 smash “Havana.”

“I Luv It” isn’t as furiously catchy as “Havana,” but it represents a different approach to pop stardom — one that’s in line with the frazzled, overwhelmed sounds of artists like Charli XCX. The nattering hook and the obvious Gucci Mane nod are a little distracting, but I think the completed song is pretty catchy. Here’s what Cabello says about it:

Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them. Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT.

Below, check out director Nicolás Méndez’s vivid, disorienting video for “I Luv It.”

“I Luv It” is out now on Geffen/Interscope.