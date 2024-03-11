Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival” Hits #1

Despite Kanye West’s best efforts to tank his career, his Vultures 1 campaign with Ty Dolla $ign continues to be a commercial success. The album debuted at #1 last month, and now it has yielded a #1 single.

“Carnival” has reached the top of the Hot 100, Billboard reports. The song becomes Kanye’s fifth #1 hit on the chart (following “Slow Jamz,” “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” and “E.T.”) and Ty Dolla $ign’s second (following the Post Malone collab “Psycho”). It’s also the first #1 hit for “Carnival” featured artists Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti.

“Carnival” is the song that angered Ozzy Osborne by using an uncleared sample of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” In response to the sample, Osborne said he wanted nothing to do with Kanye “BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.” Kanye responded to the rebuke by replacing the “Iron Man” sample with a sample from his own “Hell Of A Life,” which included a previously cleared “Iron Man” sample.