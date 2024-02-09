Ozzy Osbourne Blasts “Antisemite” Kanye West For Using Sample Without Permission

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have a joint album called Vultures coming out soon. Because of Kanye’s raging antisemitism, the rollout has been happening away from the bright media spotlight that used to greet every new Kanye project. But he’s still doing the usual routine, with large-scale listening parties in gigantic venues. There’s a release party scheduled for UBS Arena on Long Island tonight, and there was another one at the United Center in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago last night. You’re not going to believe this, but the Chicago event has sparked controversy.

The version of Vultures that was played in Chicago apparently features a sample from a live performance of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” recorded at the US Festival in 1983. According to a tweet from Ozzy Osbourne today, Kanye asked permission to use the sample but was denied due to his antisemitic rhetoric. Osbourne is extremely displeased that Kanye went ahead and used the sample anyway. “I want no association with this man!” he writes.

Here’s the full message:

. @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!

In 2024, you can see why Osbourne would not want one of his most famous songs aligned with Kanye West in the public imagination. However, it’s at least a little funny that he claims to want no association with Kanye just months after Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed up as Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori for Halloween.

UPDATE: Turns out it was “Iron Man,” not “War Pigs,” according to a followup tweet from Ozzy Osbourne. Meanwhile Sharon Osbourne tells TMZ, “Kanye fucked with the wrong Jew this time” and that they’ve filed a cease and desist.