Donna Summer’s Estate Also Accuses Kanye West Of Copyright Infringement

Earlier today, on the 20th anniversary of The College Dropout, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign released a new collaborative album called VULTURES 1. Ozzy Osbourne has already accused West of sampling a live performance of Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” on it despite being denied permission to do so. (Last night Sharon Osbourne said she and Ozzy had issued a cease and desist and “Kanye fucked with the wrong Jew this time.”) Today, Donna Summer’s estate claimed West used one of the late disco legend’s hits also without authorization.

“Kanye West…asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song I Feel Love, he was denied,” Donna Summer’s official account posted in an Instagram Story, tagging Kanye and Ty Dolla along with publishing company Warner Chappell Music, record company Universal Music Group, and Sharon Osbourne. “he changed the words, had someone re sing it or used AI but it’s I Feel Love… copyright infrigement!!!”

“I Feel Love,” which was produced and co-written by Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, was a worldwide hit upon its release in 1977 and remains one of the most iconic electronic dance songs of all time. It’s been sampled dozens of times over the years, including on Beyoncé’s most recent album Renaissance. The VULTURES 1 song that interpolates it is called “GOOD (DON’T DIE).”