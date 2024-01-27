JPEGMAFIA Defends Meetup With Kanye West

Last week JPEGMAFIA stirred up a lot of controversy when he posted a photo of himself with Kanye West (who was donning a Burzum shirt). JPEGMAFIA has taken to social media to defend the meetup, saying there’s “nothing political about it.”

The crossover came about after Peggy took to X to complain that Ye acknowledged rappers who “have less to offer u than me.” On Friday, he made several tweets addressing the situation before deleting them. After he shared this one to his Instagram Story:

when i said i love an artist theres nothing political about it ye is my favorite artist of all time. Ive been saying it for years. If it wasnt for him i wouldnt be here period. And i love him period. its offensive to me that some people on here took a moment i had been waiting on my whole life and twisted into some weird ass oppression olympics. You cant play oppression olympics with a grown black man whose dealt with racism in real time. so please shut the actual fuck up and keep bumping the artist yall like that beat bitches up and rape girls in real life. Because thats your reality not mine. dont round me up to be a nazi because your sheltered and stupid and have no respect or context fro anything black or for my experiences as black man in this country. Just go to back to reddit. I make goals and i achieve them. you make mean reddit threads. We will never be alike no matter how much u want it be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • BAEPEGMAFIA • (@jpegmafia)