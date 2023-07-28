For Travis Scott, it’s been a rocky road to Utopia. Scott’s first new album since 2018’s Astroworld, Utopia was rumored for release back in 2021 but was pushed back after the crowd crush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival killed 10 people. (At the end of June, a Texas grand jury declined to press criminal charges against the rapper and organizers of Astroworld after a 19-month investigation, though other lawsuits related to the festival are still pending.) Scott also announced a livestream concert from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but that was canceled.

Still, last Friday Scott did release the big Utopia single, “K-POP,” featuring fellow pop titans the Weeknd and Bad Bunny. This week, he also shared abstract artwork featuring a photo by Pieter Hugo. Now, Utopia itself is available to hear in full. The album has five different covers and is accompanied by a film Circus Maximus that premiered in theaters tonight.

Among the features are Beyoncé, Drake, SZA, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Yung Lean, Swae Lee, Westside Gunn, Teezo Touchdown, Kid Cudi, and 21 Savage. Production comes from HitBoy, James Blake, Illangelo, WondaGurl, Boi-1da, the Alchemist, Metro Boomin, Kanye West (sigh), Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (on “Modern Jam”), Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon (on “My Eyes”), and more.

Stream Utopia below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Hyaena”

02 “Thank God”

03 “Modern Jam” (Feat. Teezo Touchdown)

04 “My Eyes” (Feat. Sampha)

05 “God’s Country”

06 “Sirens” (Feat. Swae Lee)

07 “Meltdown” (Feat. Drake)

08 “Fein” (Feat. Playboi Carti & Shek Wes)

09 “Delresto (Echoes)” (Feat. Beyoncé & James Blake)

10 “I Know?”

11 “Topia Twins” (21 Savage)

12 “Circus Maximus” (Swae Lee & the Weeknd)

13 “Parasail” (Feat. Yung Lean)

14 “Skitzo” (Feat. Young Thug)

15 “Lost Forever” (Feat. James Blake & Westside Gunn)

16 “Looove” (Feat. Kid Cudi)

17 “K-POP” (Feat. Bad Bunny & the Weeknd)

18 “Telekinesis” (Feat. Future & SZA)

19 “Til Further Notice” (Feat. 21 Savage & James Blake)

Utopia is out now via Cactus Jack and Epic Records.