Travis Scott, The Weeknd, & Bad Bunny – “KPOP”

Utopia is almost here. Although its launch event at the pyramids in Egypt seemed to be in jeopardy earlier this week, Travis Scott’s first album since 2018’s Astroworld — and first since his career was upended by a deadly stampede at the festival of the same name — looks likely to arrive soon. No release date, but it is available for pre-order. Perhaps a week from today, when the show in Egypt is scheduled to happen? But first: the event single.

“KPOP” brings together Travis with two of the other most surefire hit-makers in popular music, the Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Those names plus the song title probably make for great SEO. Whether they make for good music is for you to decide. Listen below.