Travis Scott’s Utopia Concert At The Egyptian Pyramids Is Canceled

Travis Scott’s long-awaited Utopia album is finally dropping this Friday, and he was supposed to mark the occasion with a massive livestreamed performance from the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. It’s not going to happen. The show faced some pushback from Egyptian authorities last week, leading to reports that it had been canceled. At first, promoter Live Nation insisted the event would proceed as scheduled. Now, they’ve given official word that the Utopia concert has been called off.

A message from Live Nation Middle East reads as follows:

We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future.

In other Travis Scott news, Circus Maximus, the movie he’s releasing Friday, is billed as a collaboration with the ultra-trendy studio A24, but a source close to the company confirms A24 is not actually affiliated.