There are a lot of frogs in music lately. Last winter, New York indie-folk band Frog released the album Grog. Tallahassee indie-rock act Mister Goblin is getting ready to share his new album Frog Poems. Today, Bristol stoner/sludge crew Froglord unveiled the song “Frogman.”

“Frogman” is a single for the film of the same name. It’s directed by Anthony Cousins and available from Lunchmeat VHS or to stream on demand. Here is the synopsis:

Loveland, Ohio. Home of the Frogman. In the summer of 1999, a 12-year-old named Dallas Kyle captured footage of the mythical creature, but no one believed it was real. Twenty years later, Dallas, now an amateur filmmaker struggling to turn his passion into a career, returns to Loveland with friends Amy and Scotty determined to obtain irrefutable proof that the Frogman exists. But what starts as an innocent documentary soon turns into a Lovecraftian nightmare as Dallas uncovers the horrific secrets hidden beneath Loveland’s idyllic surface.

Check out “Frogman” and the movie trailer below.