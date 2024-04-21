Hear Lake’s Previously Unreleased “Let’s Get Together” From New Let’s Build A Roof Reissue

In 2009, Lake released their third album, the sprawling, idiosyncratic Let’s Build A Roof. It quickly became a fan favorite, and on Friday the Olympia indie-pop crew shared a reissue of that LP. It features an unreleased track called “Let’s Get Together.”

“Let’s Get Together” is a jaunty gem that begins with the lyrics, “Let’s get together in confidence/ But we can’t smoke cigarettes.” It’s great. It follows their 2022 song “Monkey Costume” for a compilation album for their Japanese label 7ep. In 2020, they also unveiled a record entitled Roundelay.

This Let’s Build A Roof reissue also has new mixes of “Gravel” (mixed by Nicholas Wilbur), “Loose Wind” (mixed by Stephen Steinbrink), “Don’t Give Up” (mixed by Daniel Ledwell), and an early mix of “Christmas Island.” They also announced some West Coast tour dates. Below, hear “Let’s Get Together” and see if they’re coming to your town.

<a href="https://laketheband.com/album/lets-build-a-roof-klp213">Let’s Build a Roof [KLP213] by LAKE</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/22 – Whidbey Isl. WA @ Bailey’s Corner

05/23 – Quilcene, WA @ Gray Coast Guild Hall

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Turn! Turn! Turn!

05/26 – Olympia, WA @ House Show

05/28 – Davis, CA @ Banana House

05/29 – Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club

05/30 – Ojai, CA @ Greater Goods

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble Community

06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Comet Theater